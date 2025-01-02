SK25: After Purananooru, Sudha Kongara locks in THIS title for Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa starrer?

Sudha Kongara’s ambitious project SK25 has finally gotten onboard with a stellar star cast, and the shooting has also begun considerably. With reports about it being the previously shelved movie Purananooru starring Suriya, the filmmaker’s new cast includes actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Atharvaa Murali, and Sreeleela. And now the latest rumor suggests a striking title being locked on for the Tamil film.

As per a report by Asianet, the title that is in consideration for SK25 is apparently “1965”. This title gains its significance from the fact that the plot of the film roots from a real-life incident that took place in that fateful year.

Moreover, the interesting addition of a year in the title of the film also seeks inspiration from the Malayalam film 2018, starring Tovino Thomas, in May 2023.

However, considering the hype surrounding the film already, it must be noted that an official confirmation on the title of this project is yet to be made by the makers.

It was back on December 14 when the entire cast and crew of SK25 gathered together for the auspicious puja ceremony for the film and thereby kicked off shooting.

Check it out here:

The news and pictures from the same created quite a buzz amongst fans on social media, since just a few days prior to this, speculations about a rift between filmmaker Sudha Kongara and Sivakarthikeyan had apparently ensued.

Advertisement

It was buzzed that the Amaran star was not on the same page with a certain clean-shaven look, which the director wanted him to sport for the film.

Moreover, it was also highlighted that a certain comparison with Karthi enraged SK so much that he silently left the sets without a word and even ceased communications with Sudha.

However, later on these rumors were deemed baseless, and in fact Sivakarthikeyan was indeed seen in a completely new look for SK25.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan reportedly playing the protagonist, Jayam Ravi is said to have been roped in for the role of the antagonist. On the other hand, Atharvaa would be playing a crucial role in the film.

Coming to Sreeleela, she would mark her Tamil debut with the Sudha Kongara directorial.

ALSO READ: Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah starrer faces THESE two surprising objections during CBFC certification