SK25 director Sudha Kongara mourns loss of friend and producer Mano Akkineni; shares a throwback picture ft Salman Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Director Sudha Kongara recently took to her social media handles to mourn the loss of her friend and producer, Mano Akkineni. The Tamil cinema producer had bankrolled the director’s maiden project Drohi back in the day, and the two shared a close bond.

After the producer passed away on January 19, 2025, the director shared a throwback picture featuring herself, the late producer, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan .

Sharing the post on social media, the director wrote, "My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. May you shine as brightly among the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth. I will miss you terribly. You have always watched my first cuts and been my first audience."

"The film I’m working on today is dedicated to you, Mano, because I know you’ll be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema, cinema, and more cinema. Two crazy fangirls - 2008, Panvel."

See the official post here:

Mano Akkineni worked on several Tamil films, including Ajith Kumar's Kireedam and Madhavan's 13B, among others. He also produced Drohi, the debut film of his close friend and director, Sudha Kongara . The movie starred Vishnu Vishal and Srikanth in the lead roles.

The 2010 film was an action-packed crime thriller that explored the story of two friends who face a rift after one of them commits a murder. When one friend informs the authorities about the other’s crime, tensions escalate, leading to hatred and a dramatic clash. The film also featured Poorna, Poonam Bajwa, Thiagarajan, and several others in pivotal roles.

Currently, director Sudha Kongara is working on her upcoming film, tentatively titled SK25 . The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, with Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa Murali in supporting roles. It also marks Sreeleela’s official debut as a lead actress in Tamil cinema.

Interestingly, the project is reported to have originated from a previously shelved collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Suriya, which was earlier announced under the title Puranaanooru.

