SK25: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara's film lands in trouble over its title? Here's what we know

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer SK25 has become the talk of the town ever since its inception. Recently, the Sudha Kongara directorial grabbed attention for its alleged title, Parasakthi. While fans were excited for an official announcement, the title has already sparked controversy.

According to Indiaglitz, the Sivaji Social Welfare Association has raised objections against the use of the title. In their statement, the association mentioned that Parasakthi holds immense historical and cultural significance in Tamil cinema. They noted that the 1952 classic, featuring Sivaji Ganesan, was not just a film but a milestone that reshaped the industry. The association expressed concerns that reusing the title could undermine its legacy.

The group also recalled previous controversies surrounding attempts to reuse this iconic title. One such instance led to the title being altered to Meendum Parasakthi after similar opposition. They further criticized the increasing trend in Tamil cinema of rehashing elements from classic films.

The association has urged the makers of the new project to reconsider and change the title. According to the report, they claimed they would start protests if their appeal was ignored. They stressed that retaining the title would not only disrespect Tamil cinema's heritage but also disappoint fans of Sivaji Ganesan across the globe.

SK25 is currently in the works. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th project as a lead actor and is being produced jointly by Dawn Pictures and Red Giant Movies. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, the cast includes Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa.

Initially, Sudha Kongara had planned to collaborate with Suriya once again after their successful venture Soorarai Pottru. However, the film was eventually shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Sudha later decided to revive the script and brought Sivakarthikeyan on board as the lead. The project was officially announced in December 2024 under the working title SK25.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Amaran alongside Sai Pallavi. The movie was a massive success and shattered several records at the box office. The movie hit the big screens during the Diwali festivities on October 31 last year.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan's SK25 with Sudha Kongara kickstarts shooting; Jayam Ravi and Atharvaa join in