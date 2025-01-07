SK25: Sivakarthikeyan tags Sudha Kongara ‘meticulous’ amid buzz about their spat, expresses excitement to work with Jayam Ravi

Sivakarthikeyan has been a pillion on the ride to success after his last film, Amaran, did wonders at the box office. After such a beautiful finish to the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, the actor is now all set to collaborate with Sudha Kongara for the project SK25.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sivakarthikeyan, in conversation with Anupama Chopra, broke his silence on the much-anticipated project SK25.

He confessed that the movie is going to be a large-scale period drama, and the promo for the same has already been shot.

In his words, “We have started it and the promo shoot happened two days back. And we are continuing to shoot. It’s a period drama, on a big scale. This is going to be on a bigger scale. I’m like, Sreeleela is there, Atharva is there, GV Prakash is doing the music and Ravi K. Chandran sir is doing the camera.”

Besides this, SK also heaped excitement on the opportunity he got to work with a talented actor like Jayam Ravi. He highlighted being elated to have the PS-I star roped into the project, where he will be essaying the antagonist.

SK tagged Jayam Ravi, his senior, and recalled seeing the latter's films while he was in college.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “The exciting part is Jayam Ravi sir is there. I shouldn’t call him a villain, but he is doing that antagonist character. And I was very happy when he said yes to it. It’s a very, very strong character.”

Towards the end of his revelation, Sivakarthikeyan highlighted what he loves about working with a filmmaker like Sudha Kongara and added that he had never seen such a meticulous person like her, who had everything planned out in advance, such that work goes on hassle-free.

