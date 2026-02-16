SK26 Titled Seyon: Sivakarthikeyan reunites with Kamal Haasan after Amaran, sports rustic and rugged look

Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan had previously joined hands as actor and producer for the film Amaran. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the biographical action drama was a massive hit in theatres. Now, the duo is collaborating once again as actor and producer for Sivakarthikeyan’s 26th film, titled Seyon.

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK26 is officially titled Seyon

Taking to its official handle, the film’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the project. The upcoming film, titled Seyon, will be directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

The first look of the movie features SK in a rustic avatar with a rugged hairstyle. The poster shows him wielding a sickle, with peacocks surrounding him. As the title Seyon is associated with the Hindu god Lord Murugan, the film is likely to include mythological elements. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and more details will be unveiled on February 17, 2026.

Sharing the look, the team wrote, “Veeram Undu, Vetri Undu (Where there is courage, there is victory), Seyon. Celebration Tomorrow at 10:00 AM.”

Here’s the post:

Interestingly, the upcoming movie marks Sivakumar Murugesan’s second feature film. The filmmaker is currently awaiting the release of his debut film Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, which is slated to hit the big screens on February 20, 2026.

Notably, the upcoming movie is also co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the period political drama explores the story of two brothers whose lives are turned upside down when a major political shift is imposed on them.

Apart from SK, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu for another project.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled KH237. The actioner will be directed by Anbariv and penned by Syam Pushkaran, best known for Kumbalangi Nights.

Looking further ahead, Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth are reportedly set to collaborate on a film after several years. While official confirmation is still awaited, the project is expected to be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with a promo shoot said to have been wrapped up recently.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie wedding knot on February 26, 2026? Invitation card goes viral