SK27: Sivakarthikeyan starrer to remix Rajinikanth’s iconic dance number with 200 artists? Here’s what we know

Sivakarthikeyan recently announced his next film, tentatively titled SK27. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the film is now reportedly set to feature a remix of an iconic dance number from a Rajinikanth starrer.

SK27: Sivakarthikeyan to remix a dance track from a Rajinikanth starrer?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Sivakarthikeyan is expected to feature in a remix of the song “Naan Polladhavan” from the film Polladhavan. Reportedly, the song will be shot over six days, with Kayadu Lohar and around 200 junior artists expected to feature in it. The upcoming remix is said to be choreographed by Sai Abhayankkar.

However, this is only a report at present, and the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the song.

SK27 is an upcoming action entertainer that went on floors on September 25, 2026, with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the project marks the filmmaker's second feature after the success of Harish Kalyan-starrer Parking.

With Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, the film also features Parithabangal fame Sudhakar and George Maryan in key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi , directed by Sudha Kongara. Featuring Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, the action drama also stars Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

Set in Madras State during the 1960s, Parasakthi follows Chezhiyan, a passionate young man who becomes deeply involved in a movement centred on language, identity and the aspirations of his generation.

His journey brings him into the orbit of Thirunaadan, a determined officer whose professional responsibilities put him at odds with Chezhiyan. As their paths continue to intersect, the two find themselves caught in a tense game of strategy and opposing perspectives.

Amid changing circumstances and personal challenges, Parasakthi explores themes of friendship and identity. The film is now available to stream on ZEE5.

The actor is next set to star in Seyon . Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the action drama is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. The film is expected to release during Pongal 2027 and stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Raj B. Shetty in a key role.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: 7 Tamil and Telugu OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Karthi starrer Sardar 2 to Jailer 2 Rave