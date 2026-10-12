SK27: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with Sai Abhyankkar for the first time in Ramkumar Balakrishnan directorial

Sivakarthikeyan is all set to collaborate with director Ramkumar Balakrishnan for the tentatively titled SK27. The makers have now confirmed that Sai Abhyankkar will compose the film’s songs and background score.

SK27: Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate for 1st time with Sai Abhyankkar

Taking to social media, the makers of SK27 announced that Sai Abhyankkar would compose the music for the film. With this official announcement, the project marks the musician’s first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Sai. Sound. Sensation. SK27 is a SAI ABHYANKKAR Musical.”

Here’s the post:

Interestingly, the Raaka composer had previously worked as a singer on the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi, under Anirudh Ravichander’s composition. However, SK27 marks his first collaboration with the actor as a music composer.

SK27 is touted to be an action entertainer set against a gritty backdrop. With Kayadu Lohar playing the co-lead, the film marks director Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s next venture after the Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar-starrer Parking. The film also features Parithabangal fame Sudhakar and George Maryan in key roles.

Speaking about the project, SK revealed that he had shot the film’s opening action sequence and was currently filming a song.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film featured Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, alongside Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

Set in Madras State during the 1960s, Parasakthi follows Chezhiyan, a passionate young man who becomes deeply involved in a movement centred on language, identity, and the aspirations of his generation.

His journey brings him into conflict with Thirunaadan, a determined officer whose professional responsibilities put him at odds with Chezhiyan. As their paths continue to intersect, the two find themselves caught in a tense clash of strategies and opposing perspectives.

Up next, SK will appear in Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The action drama is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. The film is expected to release during Pongal 2027 and stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Raj B. Shetty playing a key role.

During a recent fan interaction, the actor revealed that approximately 60 percent of Seyon had been completed. He added that the team had wrapped up the songs and several other portions, while a few major action sequences were still pending.

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