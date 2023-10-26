Skanda OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ram Pothineni starring action flick

Skanda: The Attacker, the highly anticipated collaboration of Ram Pothineni with director Boyapatti Sreenu was released in theaters on September 28 this year. The film which was said to be a mass-action film was met with mixed reviews in theaters and had actually been deemed to collect enough revenue to sustain itself.

Though some fans enjoyed this collaboration, owing to seeing their favorite actor delivering some peak action moments and striking dance numbers, the movie is expected to be received by them on OTT platforms as well. According to OTTplay, Skanda is ready to hit the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on October 27 i.e. tomorrow. The film is expected to be available in the Telugu language along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Ram Pothineni’s high-octane mass entertainer Skanda: The Attacker

Skanda: The Attacker’s plot focuses on Ram Pothineni’s character Bhaskar Raju who kidnaps the daughters of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Chief Ministers. The plot thickens as he kidnaps the CM's daughters. Later, it is discovered that the kidnappings are connected to Rudrakanti Ramakrishna Raju, a company CEO, also Bhaskar's father’s best friend, who is awaiting his death penalty after being falsely accused and imprisoned by the CM's for refusing to legitimize illegal money

Later on, after they abide by his terms and get their children back, the villain duo launches a counter-attack at him which is thwarted by Bhaskar’s doppelganger (also played by Ram Pothineni) called Skanda. The film tells the rest of the story of who Skanda is and what he has done, ending with a hint at a potential sequel to the film.

Skanda’s Cast and Crew

The 2023 Telugu action flick by Boyapatti Sreenu featured Ram Pothineni in a dual role alongside an ensemble cast of Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohithaswa and Prince Cecil in key roles. The film also had a Daggubati Raja, Gauthami, and Indraja in prominent roles with Urvashi Rautela performing a special dance number.

The film which was composed by music director S Thaman was his fourth collaboration with Ram Pothineni after the films Kandireega (2011), Masala (2013), and Pandaga Chesko (2015).

