Skanda Twitter Review: Ram Pothineni starrer a hit or flop? Check out the audience reactions

Ram Pothineni's action entertainer Skanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu has been released today. The film's trailer, teaser and posters managed to grab audiences' attention with high-octane action, dialogues and mass moments. As the film was released in Telugu states, several fans thronged to theatres to watch and also shared reviews on social media.

Several netizens who watched FDFS of Skanda took to Twitter and shared their reviews on social media. Going by the initial response, the film is receiving mixed reviews. While some claimed that Skanda is below average, a few fans said it's superb and a good watch.

Ram Pothineni, who underwent a massive transformation for his mass avatar, totally managed to impress the audience. Several mentioned it was his career-best performance and such a treat to watch as well. Action sequences in Boyapati's style touch, mass dialogues are said to be a festival for fans who love mass movies. S Thaman's music has got a special shout-out in most reviews by audiences. The songs and background music have added a perfect layer to the film.

While most of the reviews are positive, a few said that Skanda has no logic, just a mass film. Slow narrative and too many fight sequences are other cons mentioned by audiences in reviews.

Audiences calls Ram Pothineni's performance in Skanda his career-best, check out reviews here



About Skanda

Ram Pothineni, the lead actor, will be seen in the role of Bhaskar. Sreeleela plays the female lead. Saiee Manjrekar is also seen in a crucial role in Skanda. The film’s major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince.

Skanda is produced by the prestigious Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. The editing is handled by Tammuraju. Not just in Telugu states, the film has been released Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well.

