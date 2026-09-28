SKxVP: Sivakarthikeyan’s sci fi film with Venkat Prabhu officially shelved; Director confirms

Sivakarthikeyan and The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu were initially reported to be collaborating on a sci-fi time-travel film. However, with no updates on the project, the filmmaker has now seemingly clarified that the film has been shelved.

Sivakarthikeyan and Venkat Prabhu’s film shelved?

In a recent interview, Venkat Prabhu ’s father and veteran musician Gangai Amaran claimed that an actor had wasted his son’s dates, causing the film to be delayed. Although he did not name the actor, many linked his comments to Sivakarthikeyan. Venkat Prabhu subsequently clarified the matter and confirmed that the project has been dropped.

In a social media post, the filmmaker wrote, “SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that. I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him.”

He further added, “The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again.”

Urging everyone to put an end to the speculation, Venkat Prabhu confirmed that he is currently busy with his next project and wished Sivakarthikeyan the best for Seyon.

Sivakarthikeyan responded to the post, saying that they are always family. Wondering why a clarification was needed in the first place, the actor added, “Sir, I’ve told you this before, and I’m saying it again - I’ll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir.”

Here’s the post:

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to star in the lead role in Seyon . Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the action drama is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Turmeric Media. Slated for release in 2027, the film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Raj B. Shetty in a key role.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has officially launched his next project, tentatively titled SK27, which will be directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

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