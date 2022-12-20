Slipper hurled at Darshan during a promotional event for Kranti

While our beloved celebs receive a lot of love from the fans, at times they have to face their wrath as well. One such incident recently took place with Sandalwood star Darshan. As he was attending a promotional event for his forthcoming action entertainer Kranti in Vijayanagara's Hosapete, a miscreant from the crowd threw a slipper at the actor. It happened when he was on stage in front of a statue of the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

In the meantime, the police are scanning the CCTV footage to find who is responsible for the incident. Two special teams are investigating the matter after not one, not two, but three FIRs were filed at the Hosapate City Police Station. The police have already questioned a lot of people.