Slipper hurled at Darshan during a promotional event for Kranti
As the Kannada star Darshan was addressing a promotional event for his upcoming film Kranti in Vijayanagara's Hosapete, a miscreant threw a slipper at him.
While our beloved celebs receive a lot of love from the fans, at times they have to face their wrath as well. One such incident recently took place with Sandalwood star Darshan. As he was attending a promotional event for his forthcoming action entertainer Kranti in Vijayanagara's Hosapete, a miscreant from the crowd threw a slipper at the actor. It happened when he was on stage in front of a statue of the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.
In the meantime, the police are scanning the CCTV footage to find who is responsible for the incident. Two special teams are investigating the matter after not one, not two, but three FIRs were filed at the Hosapate City Police Station. The police have already questioned a lot of people.
Darshan faced backlash
Before this, Darshan made headlines for an insensitive comment. Recently a video of the actor went viral on social media in which he can be heard saying, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out." The statement was not appreciated by netizens, who backlashed at the star for making such comments.
Refreshing your memory, Darshan is no stranger to controversies. Back in 2011, the Yajamana actor had to go to jail for allegedly assaulting his wife.
About Kranti
Now, coming back to Kranti, the movie has been made under the direction of filmmaker V. Harikrishna. The project also stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha in prominent roles, along with others. Backed by Shylaja Nag and B. Suresha under the banner of Media House Studio Banner, the film will have music composed by V Harikrishna. In the meantime, A. Karunakar and Prakash Karinja have taken care of the movie's cinematography and editing respectively.
