Slum Dog 33 Temple Road: Tabu gets introduced as ruthless Gauri Hegde in new glimpse from Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is the upcoming action film helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have unveiled the first glimpse of Tabu, who plays the character of an IT officer, Gauri Hegde.

Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road Glimpse

Sharing a video on social media, the makers of Slum Dog: 3 Temple Road introduced Tabu as Gauri Hegde, a fierce and fearless character from the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer action film. The actress plays an officer who is not afraid to take on anyone who stands in her way, even nailing the Hyderabad dialect to a great extent.

Watch the glimpse:

The glimpse introduces Gauri as a powerful officer and the “devil in the department.” In another scene, she is seen interrogating Vijay Sethupathi’s beggar character.

In a teaser unveiled earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was featured as a slum dweller who takes it upon himself to fight back when members of his community face injustice. In his struggle for survival, he pulls out all the stops to protect his people, setting the stage for a massive clash against opposing forces.

Duniya Vijay is expected to play the primary antagonist, while Tabu appears in a pivotal role. The film also stars Samyuktha, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is co-produced by him, Charmme Kaur, and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla under the banner of Puri Connects. The movie features music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while Sam K Naidu handles the cinematography. Santosh Noozilla serves as the editor. While the makers have unveiled several promotional materials, they are yet to finalize a release date.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The upcoming sequel is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and serves as a continuation of the 2023 blockbuster. Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others are expected to play pivotal roles, while Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, and Shiva Rajkumar will also make special appearances.

Moreover, the actor has reunited with Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Pocket Novel, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty. He will also appear in STR’s Arasan and headline Mani Ratnam’s next directorial alongside Sai Pallavi.

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