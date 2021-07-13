Take a sneak peek into Keerthy Suresh’s cosy and beautiful home in Chennai; PHOTOS & VIDEOS

One of the most popular and multifaceted personalities in South Indian cinema is Keerthy Suresh.Her impeccable performance as Savitri in Mahanati (2018) was phenomenal. Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the actress grew steadily in the industry and became a bankable star. From fashion to lifestyle, Keerthy Suresh serves major goals in every form and her cosy home is an addition to the list. The Mahanti actress' home is cosy, warm and beautiful, which will give you true homely vibes.

Keerthy Suresh, who lives in Chennai along with her parents, gives you the right vibes. From Lord Krishna paintings to big terrace space, Keerthy's house will give you warm and cosy vibes.

For this week's home tour, we will give you an insight into the beautiful house of the National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The actress loves her home and going from instagram space, Keerthy loves her living space, where she spends her lazy time on the couch and a yoga session at a big terrace. Let's take a virtual look into Keerthy Suresh house:

Living space:

This place seems to be the most favourite of Keerthy Suresh as she spends most time here. The Penguin actress is often seen lazing around with her pet Nyke in her comfy night outfits. This couch is also a place where she takes power nap sessions.

Terrace:

Keerthy Suresh's big space terrace is goals. The actress terrace is huge and she often does yoga sessions there. The sunset from her terrace is magical, every now and then, she shares photos.

Hall:

Keerthy Suresh has a hall in her house, which will give such homely vibes like your old homes. Lord Krishna's painting in the hall is the centre of attraction and those cushions are so beautiful.

Kitchen:

Keerthy Suresh is something fancy or extravagant. It's a big place, just like our homes, where yummy south indian food is cooked. The actress' kitchen is filled with Indian masalas, home cooked food and happy vibes.

Home theater:

This is another favourite place of Keerthy Suresh. Although it isn't a huge theatre kinda space, it's a place where it is filled with happy memories. The actress enjoys music sessions, movie binging with friends and her wall with memorable photographs is unmissable.

