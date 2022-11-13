Sneha and Prasanna are heading for divorce? Here's the truth
Sneha and Prasanna are one of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl on January 24, 2020.
Kollywood celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna have always managed to catch everyone's attention with their adorable photos on social media. When it comes to publicly expressing affection towards each other, Sneha and Prasanna can make anyone envious of their chemistry. Recently, reports were doing rounds that all's not well between them. Their alleged divorce reports left fans in utter shock.
Rumoured reports about their divorce also suggested that they have been living separately since a few days now. Now, Sneha has shut down rumours of her divorce with Prasanna. By sharing the latest photo of them together, the actress wrote, "Twining... happy weekend."
Check out their lovey-dovey photo below:
Sneha and actor Prasanna tied the knot in 2012 and are proud parents of two children. Prasanna and Sneha were seen as a couple on the big screen in the 2009 thriller film Achhabedu. During the shoot, they fell in love with each other and rest is the history. It was on 9 November 2011, Prasanna announced, "Yes... Sneha and I decided to marry soon with the blessings of our parents."
Sneha made her debut with Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi. She entered Tollywood in the year 2001 with the film Priyamaina Neeku.
On the work front, Sneha was last seen in Dhanush starrer Pattas. The film was released in theatres in January 2020.
