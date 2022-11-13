Sneha and Prasanna are heading for divorce? Here's the truth

Kollywood celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna have always managed to catch everyone's attention with their adorable photos on social media. When it comes to publicly expressing affection towards each other, Sneha and Prasanna can make anyone envious of their chemistry. Recently, reports were doing rounds that all's not well between them. Their alleged divorce reports left fans in utter shock.

Rumoured reports about their divorce also suggested that they have been living separately since a few days now. Now, Sneha has shut down rumours of her divorce with Prasanna. By sharing the latest photo of them together, the actress wrote, "Twining... happy weekend."