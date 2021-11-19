Sneha files complaint against two businessmen & private firm in a cheating case

Sneha has filed a complaint to police against a private firm and two businessmen for cheating her with 25 Lakh. According to police sources, the actress invested in a cement company on advice from a friend. The representative of the firm allegedly promised her high returns every month. But the company didn't pay her any amount.

Sneha filed the complaint at the Kanathur Police station to take strict action against the company and two businessmen. Police sources said a notice had been issued to the persons who were named in the complaint.

Sneha and her husband Prasanna fell in love with each other while shooting for the movie Achchamundu! Achchamundu! and got married on May 11, 2012. The couple welcomed the baby girl, their second child on January 24, 2020. Besides Aadhyantaa, Sneha and Prasanna have a son Vihaan, who is 4 years old.

Veteran actress Sneha was one of the popular actresses in the 90s in the South film industry. She impressed the South audience with films like Hanuman Junction, Sri Ramadasu, S/O Satyamurthy and others. She was last seen in the Dhanush starrer Pattas.

