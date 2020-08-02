Sneha Prasanna gets into her workout mode after giving birth to her second child; Video goes viral

Sneha Prasanna recently left her fans surprised by sharing a video of herself enjoying workout at her home gym. Take a look below.

Amid lockdown, a lot of celebrities are taking some time out for their health. Actors are utilizing most of the quarantine period by working out in the gym. Sneha Prasanna recently left her fans surprised by sharing a video of herself enjoying workout at her home gym. The actress took to social media and shared about starting her workout journey. After giving birth to her second child in January this year, Sneha has begun her journey towards fitness. In the video, one can see the actress sweating it out in the gym. However, her little kids playing around has grabbed everyone's attention. Also, this is for the first time, Sneha and Prasanna's fans get a glimpse of their newborn baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Started my workout, journey towards fit healthy me. Of course we r all in difficult times,donno wat future has got in store fr us. Let's keep ourselves healthy n positive. This too shall pass. #stayhealthy #staysafe #loveyouall." The Tamil-Telugu actress welcomed her second child on January 24, 2020. Sneha and Prasanna, one of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry have a 4-year-old son named, Vihaan. The couple is in the best phase of their life and clearly, Sneha is taking some time out in between her mommy duties.

On the work front, Sneha was last seen in Dhanush starrer Pattas. The film was directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar.

