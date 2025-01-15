Sneha Reddy drops hilarious video of her kids with Allu Sirish, saying “Pathar par pathar maroge…” leaving fans burst out with laughter

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever is still on; just like us, his family members also can’t get over it. AA’s wife Sneha’s recent post is proof of it. Sneha Reddy has been quite active on social media, keeping admirers engaged with their cute family photos, reels, and more. She recently dropped a hilarious video of her son and daughter with their uncle, Allu Sirish, leaving fans burst out laughing. Keep reading to learn more!

The entertaining video shared by Sneha Reddy begins with Allu Sirish, Ayaan, and Arha, along with one more family member mimicking hilarious audio. It says, “Pathar par pathar maroge toh chingari nikal ti, pathar par pathar maroge toh chingari nikal ti, Ayaan bhai ko maare toh puri gang nikal ti, suna maa chocolate, aa chaare re interval pe.”

(If you hit the stone against the stone, it will spark a fire; if you hit the stone against it, it will spark a fire. Don't mess with Ayaan Bhai; otherwise, the whole gang will show up. Understood maa chocolate...)

The whole video was centered around Ayaan, Allu Arjun, and Sneha Reddy’s son, and we would be lying if we said that we didn’t laugh a lot. And lastly, the Pushpa style was the best part.

As soon as the video was posted, the fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with laughter and heart emojis. Wherein one user wrote, “Aayan fans assemble,” the other wrote, “Finally dialogue worthhuuuu.”

On a related note, Allu Sirish was last seen in the movie Buddy, which was released on 2nd August. The actor shares a close bond with Allu Arjun’s children and is often seen sharing adorable moments with them.

