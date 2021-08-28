Sneha shares adorable pictures & pens a heartfelt note to wish husband Prasanna on his birthday

Veteran actress Sneha was one of the popular actresses in the 90s in the South film industry. She impressed the South audience with films like Hanuman Junction, Sri Ramadasu, S/O Satyamurthy, and others. Today, on her husband’s birthday Prasanna, Sneha shared photos from her son's birthday party, to wish him along with a heartfelt note.

As Prasanna celebrates his 39th birthday, Sneha shared some adorable photos and wrote, "Happy birthday my love!! U may not b the perfect person, u may not do the right things, we may fight n argue but I know end of the day we need each other. Remember I will alwaz love u no matter wat. Wish u only the best my dada! @prasanna_actor #hubbybirthday #loveuforever."

The lovely couple fell in love with each other while shooting for the movie Achchamundu! Achchamundu! and got married on May 11, 2012. The couple welcomed the baby girl, their second child on January 24, 2020. Besides Aadhyantaa, Sneha and Prasanna have a son Vihaan, who is 4 years old.

On the work front, Sneha was last seen in Dhanush's Pattas, which was released in theatres in January 2020. Prasanna was last seen playing one of the leads in director Karthick Naren's Project Agni, one of the nine anthologies in Navarasa