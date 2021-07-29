Snehan ties the knot with Kannika Ravi; Newlyweds greet Kamal Haasan at the wedding; SEE PHOTOS

Lyricist-turned-actor Snehan aka Snekan Sivaselvam is now married to actress Kannika Ravi. The couple tied the knot today, July 29 in a traditional ceremony in presence of their family members. One can see, Kannika Ravi looks like a perfect South Indian bride in a traditional saree and gold jewellery, while Snehan opted for a pink shirt and mundu for the big day. The couple looked super happy as they posed for the photos with their family. Kamal Haasan also graced the wedding to bless the newlyweds Snehan and Kannika Ravi.

Snehan of Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame and his wife welcomed Kamal Haasan at the wedding with a rose garland. Ahead of the wedding, Snehan, who is also a singer, released a press note about keeping an intimate affair. The press note read, "Kannika and I are getting married on July 29 in the presence of Ulaga Nayagan and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Dr Kamal Haasan. I wanted the wedding celebrations to take place amidst all of you, with everyone’s love and blessing. But time is such that it’s not possible and that’s my biggest regret. In today’s scenario, people getting together have become a cause of concern and danger for all of us. Hence, keeping all our safety in mind, we are conducting this wedding by following all the government norms and safety precautions."

Meanwhile, check out their wedding photos below:

Snehan and Kannika Ravi had decided to get married in April this year but postponed it due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

