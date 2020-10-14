Sobha Naidu Passes Away: Chiranjeevi recalls speaking to Kuchipudi dancer during pandemic as he pays respect

Many celebrities including Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and offered condolences to Sobha Naidu's family.

Legendary Kuchipudi dancer and Padma Shri winner Sobha Naidu passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was 64. Sobha Naidu ruled the classical dance industry with her art form by choreographing over 80 solo numbers, 15 ballets, and trained over 1,500 students in India and overseas. Many celebrities including Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and offered condolences to Sobha Naidu's family. Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy, have also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Eminent Kuchipudi dance exponent Padma Shri Smt.Shobha Naidu garu’s untimely passing is deeply saddening. It is a huge loss to all of us and to the Telugu cultural art fraternity. She carried the legacy of the legend and her mentor Sri.Vempati China Satyam garu, incredibly well. She relentlessly worked for the promotion of our culture through Kuchipudi dance with great commitment and trained thousands of disciples."

Chiranjeevi further recalled his last conversation with Shobha Naidu after she created a video on COVID-19 awareness. He wrote, "She had the opportunity to pursue a promising career in films, but instead chose to dedicate herself to the Kuchipudi art form as she felt that was her calling. Most recently, she did a video to promote awareness on the Corona Pandemic. When I saw her, I immediately called her and congratulated for untiring efforts to use the art form for the well being of society."

