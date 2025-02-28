Sobhita Dhulipala begins her first project post marriage with Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad; REPORT

Sobhita Dhulipala had gotten married to actor Naga Chaitanya in December 2024. Owing to the wedding festivities, Sobhita paused her shooting schedules, but it looks like the actress is ready for action again.

According to a new report by India Today Digital, Sobhita Dhulipala has begun shooting for her next movie in Hyderabad. Although there are no details yet about the film, pictures of Sobhita from the movie sets have appeared online.

Reportedly, Sobhita has been shooting in Hyderabad for some time now, and while other details remain unknown, fans have already begun speculating. The actress has, of course, acted in several films and series and has also delivered award-winning performances.

From the pictures shared online, Sobhita can be seen in a simple traditional black and brown cotton suit, giving a small peek into her role. It looks like the actress is trying to diversify her roles to avoid being stereotyped.

Sobhita Dhulipala is an acclaimed actress who has appeared in several prominent films and shows. Some of her most notable works include Made in Heaven, The Night Manager, Goodachari, Major, and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

She was last seen in the Hollywood film Monkey Man, where she starred alongside Dev Patel. The film was critically acclaimed, and Sobhita’s performance was duly lauded.

Sobhita was also seen in a Hindi-language movie titled Love, Sitara, which premiered directly on ZEE5.

While it is common for actresses to expand their careers across industries, very few have done so with the flair and elegance that Sobhita Dhulipala has. From exuding royalty in Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 to playing the role of a spy in the Telugu film Goodachari, she has showcased remarkable versatility.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming seasons of The Night Manager as well as Made in Heaven. Apart from that, there is very little information available about her upcoming films.

How excited are you to find out what Sobhita Dhulipala is working on next? Let us know in the comments below!