Sobhita Dhulipala caught Ponniyin Selvan 2 co-star Jayam Ravi taking nap; Trisha Krishnan reacts

The much-awaited and highly anticipated Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out in the theatres. Mani Ratnam, being the absolute maverick filmmaker that he is, managed to live up to the sequel expectations as audiences are hailing the cinematography, the storyline, the end and the performances of the star-studded cast. The film casts Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent Instagram post

Acting is no easy job, and actors often spend hours on the sets shooting a movie. Actors work for hours at a stretch and they often manage to take quick power naps in between. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of what went on behind the camera on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan 2. She shared a picture where Jayam Ravi is seen taking a nap while sitting on his chair. In the first photo, Sobhita took a selfie where she is seen smiling and Jayam Ravi is seen at a distance sitting on his chair and napping.

Other photos show the actress laughing while reading the script and the last one is a selfie with the actress all decked up. It is evident the photos are from the movie sets as the actors can be seen in their royal costumes and jewellery.

Take a look at the series of snaps uploaded by Sobhita Dhuliapla here:

Uploading the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “Hardworking Yaanai Paagan. #PS2” Actress Trisha Krishna who was a co-star of Jayam and Sobhita in Ponniyin Selvan reacted to the photo as she commented, “Hahahahahahaha.”

Fans also enjoyed the series of snaps and they wrote, “this is cute!” Another user commented, “He must be tired after all the elephant ride.” Others also showered love on her character in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and wrote, “The thing is you brought your real life energy into #Vaanathi character couldn't tell it apart you're acting or being yourself in the movie...”

Meanwhile, including Shobita, PS 2 features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, R, among others.

