Sobhita Dhulipala finally breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya. Since a year, the film industry has been buzzing with the news of their dating rumours and often pics go viral. Recently, a pic of the couple from London went viral on social media. Now, for the first time, she reacted to dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala reacted to dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya and reportedly said to Filmibeat, "I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Naga Chaitanya on link up rumours

Naga Chaitanya also reacted to speculations on his love life and linking up him with a third party. He revealed, “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go. I just hope that they will stop and move on with my clarification now.”

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours

After separation from Samantha, rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began on the Internet. Pinkvilla exclusively reported in June 2022 that the Thank You actor is dating Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress and their recent photos and indirect hints have added much-needed fuel to the relationship rumours. A few months ago, a pic of Sobhita and Chay from London took the internet by fire. She was spotted sitting in the background as the Thank You actor posed with a chef.

