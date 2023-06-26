Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to Naga Chaitanya romance rumors, says open to dating actors

Sobhita Dhulipala has always managed to catch headlines for her rumored relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Earlier she said that she would never date an actor because the vanity of it is too much”. Now, she said that her “judgments have come down" as she reacted to the rumors of dating Chay.

Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly blushed when she was asked if she was “willing to reevaluate” her criteria about dating an actor. She reportedly said she is open to dating an actor now. The Goodachari actress said in an interview with Film Companion, “Yeah. I think my judgments have come down a little bit.” She then composed herself and explained that she doesn’t think “being judgmental is necessarily a bad thing. I feel like it’s only when we judge, can we assess.”

She added, “If we are constantly judgmental for the sake of analysing, that’s not right. But I think, being judgmental in measure is very natural. I may have had a certain amount of conditioning which I am, over the years pulling down.”

Sobhita reveals about her ideal partner

Sobhita also opened up about the qualities she would look for in an ideal partner. "I look for grounding. I want someone who’s close to the earth and has that understanding that we’re all going to come and go and that life is short. I want him to be kind and good and know that we’re not everything [end all and be all,” she explained.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumors

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began dating after the former got separated from his wife, Samantha. The duo have not yet addressed their relationship rumors but always given indirect hints. In fact, a few months ago, a pic of Sobhita and Chay from London took the internet by fire. She was spotted sitting in the background as the Thank You actor posed with a chef. In November last year, a pic of the duo reportedly from their London vacation went viral. However, many netizens cited that the photo of them holidaying together in London was edited.

