Social media PDA to attending wedding, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth taking their love to the next level?

The rumored lovebirds, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, are quite in the news due to their social media PDAs and constant appearances together. Both Aditi and Siddharth have not made their relationship official yet, but, they look very much in love and happy in each other's company. The duo also recently attended a Tollywood actor and their close friend Sharwanand's wedding in Jaipur. Aditi and Siddharth have left very little to the imagination and probably taking the plunge this year.



After their viral dance video, Aditi and Siddharth's fans can't wait to see their favorite couple get married. In fact, a few months ago at Sharwanand's engagement, the pair not only posed with the soon-to-be-married couple but also clicked a few photos together leaving their fans to speculate more about their love life.



Aditi and Siddharth were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they were heading to Jaipur to attend Sharwanand's wedding. While Siddharth, like always, dodged the paps by not posing for photos, Aditi was all smiles before making her way inside the airport.

Oh, how can we not mention about their oh-so-adorable birthday wish posts for each other. They looked nothing less than a couple in one frame. While they continue to maintain the "special friend" stance, Siddharth's birthday post for Aditi and calling her his princess only proves he makes for a great partner and how.



"Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, and the ones yet unseen always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!," read the note for his rumored partner Aditi.



Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at AR Rahman's daughter's wedding reception

When Aditi Rao Hydari blushed as paps called her and Siddharth ‘lovely jodi’



At the screening of Aditi Rao Hydari's series Jubilee, Siddharth made sure to show his support for his ladylove. He not only attended the special screening but also agreed to pose with her on the event's red carpet.



"Dance monkeys - The reel deal."



Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s dance video on Enemy’s popular song Tum Tum took social media by storm. More than anything, the heartwarming comments by their industry friends almost confirmed they are very much in love and together. Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, PV Sindhu, and many other celebs called them cute via comments. "Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej," wrote Dia Mirza.



Very recently, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth visited Bina Kak during their trip to Rajasthan. Bina Kak also dropped some adorable photos with the rumored couple as they took her blessings.

