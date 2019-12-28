Software Sudheer Twitter review: Here’s what Tollywood fans have to say about the family entertainer

Sudigali Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishnan starrer Software Sudheer was released today. Here's what Twitterati says about the movie.

Starring Sudigali Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Nassar and Sayaji Shinde, P Rajasekhar Reddy’s directorial Software Sudheer was released today. The movie was produced by Sekhar Raju and Bheems composed music. Sudigali Sudheer, who rose to fame after featuring in Jabardasth, has now made appearance as a male lead for the first time with the film Sofware Sudheer.

As far as the story is concerned, Chandu (Sudigali Sudheer), a software engineer falls for a girl, Swathi (Dhanya Balakrishna). When they decide to marry, things take an unexpected turn and the couple gets paranoid when an astrologer tells the couple, that Chandu would end up dead any moment. Overwhelmed by the prediction, the couple approaches a baba, who suggests a special pooja to get rid of the ‘Dhosha’. Just when they make things ready for the pooja,things get complicated further. Chandu gets involved in a scam featuring a minister. The film then goes on about how they overcome all the struggle.

Here’s the Twitter review:

#SoftwareSudheer Pros : Sudigali Sudheer proved his worth

His dances are main highlight

Dhanya Balakrishna performance

Hero and his mother scenes

Good message Cons : Production values ( absolute garbage )

Lack of execution

character artists

Silly comedy

Dialogues pic.twitter.com/4os9kK6T78 — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) December 28, 2019

Sudigali Sudheer expressions & his variations in acting Already 10 movies chesina hero la each and every situation ki thaggattu natural expressions iragakottesadu Sudheer hero entra anna ah kontha mandhiki kooda debut movie tho ne perfect reply icchesadu#SoftwareSudheer pic.twitter.com/wRamNDRzEQ — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) December 28, 2019

@sudheeranand anna next time choose good director and good production house Content baagunte kaadhu dhaani proper ga execute chesey vaalla tho movie chey Neekunna fan following chaala mandhi star heroes ki kooda ledhu so don't disappoint them #SudigaliSudheer #SoftwareSudheer pic.twitter.com/ZNYwmWIPMH — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) December 28, 2019

#SoftwareSudheer#ipl gave life to many young cricketers... Jabardast too gave life to many artists...

ATB... pic.twitter.com/aXP44UVQc4 — KLVR (@iamKLVR) December 28, 2019

One of the major highlight in this movie is the graceful dance of Sudheer and awesome performance of the lead actors.Chemistry between Dhanya and Sudheer was cute onscreen and she supoorted him very well. The movie has comedy, dance, fights and a social issue #SoftwareSudheer — Deepika (@JayaDeepika45) December 28, 2019

While there are mixed response from the fans on social media, having known Sudheer’s witty come-backs, it can be expected that the film would perform decent at the box office. Going by the trailer, it can be said that Software Sudheer would be good launch-pad for Sudigali Sudheer and he has a huge space to prove his talents as a lead actor.

