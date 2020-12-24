Solo Brathuke So Better is 1ST film to release in theatres since March; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi send wishes
Social media is filled with wishes and exciting posts from fans and celebrities who are wishing Sai Dharam Tej and congratulating him as his upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better has become the first Tollywood film to get a theatrical release since the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Taking to their Twitter space, celebrities have encouraged fans to watch the film in theatres while following all the SOP imposed by the government to watch films in theatres.
Debutant director Subbu’s Solo Brathuke So Better starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles is all set to hit the big screens this Christmas. According to reports, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen as someone who forms a singles club in college and believes that it’s always better to be single and he does not believe in being in relationships.
TICKETS BOOKED! #SBSBOnDec25th
Here’s wishing my dearest @IamSaiDharamTej , my Chandini @NabhaNatesh ..Bapi & Prasad uncle.. & team all the best for #SBSB tomorrow!
Debut Director Subbuluuu - kummeyi!
Love..#RAPO
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) December 24, 2020
Wishing Teju, my dear producer Prasad Garu and the whole team of #SBSB all the best ! You guys are leading the way through these tough times. May the force be with you @IamSaiDharamTej @SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/3rHNGmsHFr
— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 24, 2020
#StaySafe#SBSBOnDec25th#CelebratingCinema#ReturnOfTeluguCinema #BigScreenEntertainment @IamSaiDharamTej @SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/NrKwy4u3r0
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2020
Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic...a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team@MusicThaman @SVCCofficial @subbucinema @NabhaNatesh
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 24, 2020
Akhil Akkineni took to his Twitter space and wrote, “Wishing Teju, my dear producer Prasad Garu and the whole team of #SBSB all the best ! You guys are leading the way through these tough times. May the force be with you”. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. The first film hitting the big screen during the pandemic...a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team”. Ram Pothineni wrote on the micro blogging website, “TICKETS BOOKED! #SBSBOnDec25th Here’s wishing my dearest @IamSaiDharamTej , my Chandini @NabhaNatesh ..Bapi & Prasad uncle.. & team all the best for #SBSB tomorrow! Debut Director Subbuluuu - kummeyi!”