Solo Brathuke So Better Twitter Review: Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh's film gets a positive start

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh's film Solo Brathuke So Better is the first Telugu film to release in cinema halls ever since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Subbu and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad, the film has released today and it is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. While the audience is highly impressed with the first half of the team, which is hilarious, the second half is said to be a bit emotional. Solo Brathuke So Better has got a positive start and it remains to see how it performs at the box office later in the day.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and many other South celebs wished Sai Dharam Tej and team for the film's theatrical release. Mahesh Babu tweeted, " “Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic...a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team."

VD also sent wishes to the actor on social media. He tweeted, "Theaters are back back back :)) wide open now! Getting my gang ready for a boys day out at the cinemasss :)) And Wishing @IamSaiDharamTej super duper luck for #SBSB release tomorrow, may you bring lots of smiles and laughter to everyone, much needed!."

Meanwhile, check out reviews below:

Credits :Twitter

