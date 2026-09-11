Solomon Pappaiah Passes Away at 90: Sivaji The Boss actor and popular scholar succumbs to illness

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s demise, which could be triggering to some.

Solomon Pappaiah, the popular Tamil scholar, orator, actor, and journalist, passed away at the age of 90 on September 11, 2026. The celebrated personality breathed his last in Madurai.

Solomon Pappaiah passes away at 90

Born as Sundaram Solomon Pappaiah on February 22, 1936, in Sathangudi near Madurai, he dedicated more than six decades of his life to Tamil literature and public service. He served as a Tamil professor at The American College, Madurai, before becoming a household name through television.

The scholar is widely credited with revolutionising the art of Pattimandram (debate show) in Tamil. Traditionally viewed as an academic and elite platform, Pappaiah made it more accessible by bringing everyday social issues, along with his signature wit, conversational humour, and deep literary wisdom, into millions of homes.

Over his illustrious career, he moderated more than 12,000 debate programmes globally. For over three decades, his debate shows remained an integral part of festive television programming, leaving a deep impact on Tamil audiences.

Reportedly, shortly before his health deteriorated, he recorded a special Vinayagar Chaturthi debate scheduled to air on September 14, 2026.

Although he remained deeply dedicated to the stage, he occasionally appeared in popular films owing to his immense public appeal. Rather than limiting himself to supporting roles, the orator portrayed notable characters in major films, most memorably in director Shankar’s Sivaji: The Boss , alongside Rajinikanth.

In the film, he played Thondaimani, a neighbour of Ramalingam, portrayed by Pappaiah’s real-life Pattimandram partner, Pattimandram Raja. Ramalingam is the strict, traditional father of the female lead, Tamizhselvi, played by Shriya Saran . Pappaiah’s character serves as a witty and observant foil to Ramalingam’s serious nature.

One of his most memorable comedic sequences comes when Sivaji, played by Rajinikanth , attempts to win over Tamizhselvi’s traditional family. Sivaji tries to dress in traditional Tamil attire, leading to a hilarious and sharp-witted exchange in which Pappaiah uses his expressive expressions and voice modulation to poke fun at Sivaji’s elaborate look.

The role became hugely popular with family audiences, and Pappaiah reportedly received more than 200 film offers following the release of Sivaji: The Boss. Producers wanted to cast him as the quintessential wise grandfather or professor. However, he declined most of the offers, later stating that although the film industry treated him with great respect, he did not wish to pursue a career in it.

Solomon Pappaiah is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife, Jeyabai, predeceased him.

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