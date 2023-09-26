‘Some actors can be...'; Nithya Menen candidly opens up about her Mersal co-star Thalapathy Vijay

Nithya Menen is esteemed as one of today's most gifted actresses, effortlessly inhabiting diverse roles. Her film choices consistently align with compelling scripts, exemplified by her role in Atlee's blockbuster Mersal, where she stood as one of three female protagonists alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Even though the other two actresses had previously worked with Mersal’s leading man, the Atlee directorial was the very first time Nithya Menen worked with Vijay. Their pairing was one that was considered fresh and exciting by the audience in general. Even though it was a commercial mass entertainer, Nithya’s performance in the film was acclaimed. In a recent interview with Cinema Express, the actress spoke about her experience working in Mersal and, more importantly, about working with Thalapathy Vijay.

Nithya Menen talks about working with Thalapathy Vijay in Atlee’s Mersal

In her recent media interaction, Nithya Menen heaped praise on her Mersal co-star Thalapathy Vijay while sharing her experience working with him. She said, “Some actors can be overbearing. But Vijay keeps to himself. It's easy to work with people like him.” The actress also went on to call the Master actor a silent actor and a calm person. The OK Kanmani actress added, “He's so non-invasive that he never intervenes in other work on the sets.”

Nithya Menen elaborates on her decision to do Mersal

During the same interview, Nithya was candid about her artistic approach. She delved into the reasons behind her decision to join the cast of Mersal. She said, "It is not a genre I generally take to, but when Atlee narrated the script, I couldn't refuse because I found it to be genuine. I realized I connected with the script. Atlee had also asked me about being part of Raja Rani and Theri. I'm glad it happened in Mersal. I like his clarity." Undoubtedly, her audacious career choices have consistently captivated audiences, and we eagerly anticipate her future endeavors.

