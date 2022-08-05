'Some hugs never change’: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's fans relate their hug video with Dear Comrad

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be the latest power couple in the South. Although, both of them have kept mum about their relationship status to date, but whenever these two come together on screen or off screen, netizens cannot help but go gaga over them. Recently, the Liger star was invited as the chief guest for one of Sita Ramam's promotional events, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Twinning in white, these two were seen hugging at the bash and a video of the same has been doing rounds on social media. Fans are showering the clip with appreciative comments.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, as we continue to speculate their relationship status, the Liger team including VD and Ananya Panday recently featured on an episode of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan. During the show, the host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked the leading lady to confirm who are these actors dating and when he took Vijay Deverakonda's name, she said, "he is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line." Although, the Arjun Reddy star was not surprised by it and said laughing, 'You really think so?'

On the work front, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have many thrilling projects in the lineup. While VD will lead two Pan-India dramas namely Liger and Jana Gana Mana with director Puri Jagannadh, in addition to the romantic entertainer Kushi, the Pushpa star has Varisu, Animal, Goodbye, and Mission Majnu in the kitty.