Someone please cast them: Fans hail Samantha's quirkiness & chemistry with Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan 7

Samantha is all set to grace Karan Johar's much-talked show Koffee With Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar. The third episode of the show featuring Samantha and Akshay will be released on Thursday. Today, the host shared a one-minute teaser of the episode and the fans of Samantha are super thrilled about it. From Samantha's quirky answer to her chemistry with Akshay Kumar, everything seems to hit the right chord among her fans.

Akshay and Samantha made a grand entry as Karan introduced how Samantha and Akshay are the leading, most successful actors in India. Akshay Kumar also carried Samantha in her arms as they entered the show. Well, that didn't go quite well among the audiences as they said Akshay has to stop doing that to every woman he sees.

Karan also attempted to address Samantha’s marriage with Naga Chaitanya, but she cut him off with a savage response, which not only impressed the fans but also Akshay Kumar. Akshay was glad of the tone Samantha took during his KwK debut and called her his ‘jodidaar’.

Samantha and Akshay participated in a series of dance performances, ranging from the ridiculous to the steamy. Fans also loved Samantha and Akshay's chemistry and are also hoping to see them together on the big screen sometime.

As the episode goes on air in two days, fans are super excited and have taken to Twitter to share their reviews. While one fan wrote, Finally the episode I have been waiting for since the very beginning !!Akshay and Samantha look so good ! Someone please cast them together. Another user tweeted, North to South #SamanthaRuthPrabhu fans are excited for this #KWK7 #KoffeeWithKaran

Samantha also blames Karan Johar for unhappy marriages as he tries to question her about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She said, You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF." Her candid conversation about marriage has caught the attention of audiences and are eagerly waiting for the full episode.

