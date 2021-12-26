Something brewing between Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel?
Allu Arjun's younger brother and actor Allu Sirish managed to grab the attention with his first intense look from the movie Prema Kadanta, featuring co-star Anu Emmanuel. Their romantic pose exudes immense chemistry but the same reflects off-screen as well.
Ever since the poster of Prema Kadanta was released, fans had been wondering if this on-screen couple has off-screen chemistry too. Yesterday, Allu Sirish sent a Christmas cake to Anu Emmanuel and it only adds fuel to relationship rumours.
The gorgeous actress shared a photo of the cake to her story having a message, "Merry Christmas To My Favourite Co-Star! Muah", and Anu captioned her story saying, "Loved the cake
Thank you @AlluSirish " which he further reposted.
Take a look:
These special things done by Allu Sirish seem more than just a friendly gesture and their social media banter reflects the fact of them being real-life lovebirds. Though they have not confirmed the same, a lot about them has managed to hit the headlines.
