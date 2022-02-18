Son of India Movie Review: Mohan Babu starrer outdated revenge drama is a towering misfire

Title: Son Of India

Cast: Mohan Babu, Srikanth and others

Director: Diamond Ratnababu

Run-Time: 90 minutes

Rating: 1.5/5

Right at the outset, 'Son Of India' treats us to a heavy-duty Sanksritic song where the leading man is seen worshipping Gods. Soon after, he tells the very Gods that he is challenging them. A bit later, a character wrapped up in a PPE kit (frankly, nobody would have complained even if all other actors too shot for the film wearing a PPE kit) deifies him and almost calls him Lord Krishna. All this makes us wonder if the idea is to humanize the protagonist as a son of India or glorify him as the newest father of the nation. Knowing the bombastic tone of the film, you can guess the answer.

After what looks like an overblown intro, the movie lurches towards a cliche-ridden trajectory with fascinating over-confidence. The shabby writing and lousy visuals are forgivable as long as the film maintains the facade of a vigilante drama. But once it becomes an audaciously outdated revenge story (where a deluge of teary-eyed shots make us miss lifeless action scenes), the proceedings test your patience (or, should we say, your ability to time-travel from the 1980s while the film is on and to the present after the end credits roll?).

Even at less than 90 minutes, 'Son Of India' feels like it is the lengthiest, much like the Constitution of India. Babji (Mohan Babu) is a driver working for NIA sleuth Ira (Pragya Jaiswal). That's what you thought is his profession? Definitely not, because you are not a Kid of India. He is the Driver of the Future of India, as we figure out by the end of this steadfastly harebrained film. Babji wants to teach the entire criminal justice system what criminal thinking looks like. He has kidnapped a Union Minister and is just a YouTube video away from seducing the Union of India.

This is a film where news presenters, NIA sleuths, Megastar Chiranjeevi (as the narrator, he describes the titular character as someone who is as mysterious as the Bermuda Triangle) and even Gods are consistently made to serve one purpose: be stunned into silence by Babji aka Virupaksha's daredevilry. His dialogues whip up mathematical wonders ('Add focus, deduct minus' and boom!). Editors in TV studios use words like 'Kulfi' and 'Ulfa'. NIA sleuths behave like they are subservient to Babji.

'Son Of India' has been made to feel like an ode to Mohan Babu's illustrious career. Most of the actors, for almost three-fourths of the film, are either unseen from the front, or their faces are relentlessly blurred on the pretext of letting the lead man do mono-action. Given this, why didn't they call the film 'The Only Son Of India'?