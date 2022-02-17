Son of India: Netizens share hilarious memes and troll Mohan Babu starrer ahead of its release

Senior actor Mohan Babu's film, Son of India is all set to release tomorrow, February 18. Usually, we see a lot of expectations and curiosity around the film on social media. However, Mohan Babu starrer Son of India has turned into a meme ahead of its release. Twitterati have created hilarious memes that will tickle your funny bone.

A meme page posts a sarcastic tweet about the film: "Requesting everyone to not post videos shot in the theatres of #SonOfIndia today. Don't kill the excitement and also it's impossible to hear the dialogues obviously due to mass crowds."

Another Twitter user trolls the film saying, "When u have 3 kids but only 2 of them booked tickets for ur movie...Mohan Babu to his kids."

Another tweet, filled with full sarcasm read, "Just watched son of india. What a performance.. special entry of manchu vishnu is mind freaking.. but unfortunately mohan Babu sir didn't reveal who is son of india in the movie.. might be he will planning for part 2 #SonOfIndia."

Apparently, Mohan Babu is being trolled as very few tickets for the film are sold. Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, the movie stars Mohan Babu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

Mohan Babu's son, actor Vishnu Manchu is bankrolling the venture, while Mohan Babu's daughter-in-law and Vishnu's wife Veronica have provided the costumes for Mohan Babu in Son of India. Maestro Illayaraja has composed the music, 24 Frames Factory and Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures are backing the project.

