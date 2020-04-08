Son of late actress Manorama allegedly consumes sleeping pills as he doesn't get alcohol due to lockdown?

Celebrities are sharing their workout videos and trying their hand at cooking while at home with their family members. In the other shocking piece of news, Tamil actress Manorama's son allegedly consumed sleeping pills for not getting alcohol due to lockdown.

The citizens of India are facing a tough time due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown but on the other hand, are trying to do everything to keep their spirits high. People are keeping them themselves occupied at home while self-quarantined. Celebrities are sharing their workout videos and trying their hands at cooking while at home with their family members. In the other shocking piece of news, Tamil actress Manorama's son allegedly consumed sleeping pills for not getting alcohol due to lockdown. According to media reports, Late actress Manorama's son Bhupathi reportedly consumed a lot of sleeping pills and due to overdose of it, he is now admitted at a hospital.

The actor-singer was taken to the hospital on April 7. As per a report in The Hindu, Bhupathi's son was found unresponsive on his bed on Tuesday evening. He was soon taken to the Apollo Hospitals in Thousand Lights, Chennai and is currently in ICU. Reportedly, the doctors had advised Bhupathi to take sleeping pills for his health issues but without their concern, he consumed more than one should. His health is now stable and the police investigation is on.

The legendary Tamil actress Manorama passed away in 2015 due to heart attack. Manorama got married in 1964 but got divorced two years later, with the husband leaving their son in her care. "Even when I stood before the camera, I would be crying within. I kept all my sorrows away to live for my son," she had said once.

Back then, after his mom's death, Bhupathi said, "My world has fallen apart".

