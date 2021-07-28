Sonam Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wishes for costars Dhanush & Dulquer Salmaan; See PICS

Prolific stars Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan have more than one thing in common including their work in Hindi films, they share a birthday. Both the stars made their birthday extra special for the fans by sharing the first look posters of their upcoming films. Dhanush shared the title and first look for the much-awaited D43 titled ‘Maaran’. Dhanush is seemingly playing a mass action hero as he was shown in a violent avatar in the poster. Director Karthick Naren tweeted the first look and described Dhanush’s character as ‘his courage is his weapon’. Several fans have since poured love on the first look of their favorite star.

took to Instagram and shared a picture with ‘Raanjhanaa’ co-star Dhanush and penned a note for him. The note read, “My dear Kundan - happy happy birthday! Keep being the superstar that you are, always and every day”. Raanjhanna had left a lasting impression in the audience’s mind. Dhanush has yet again collaborated with director Aanand L. Rai for ‘Atrangi Re’. Sonam shared one more picture with ‘Zoya Factor’ co-star Dulquer Salmaan. She wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday. Here’s to you having a day filled with lots of love, happiness, and good vibes”.

Dulquer also took to Instagram and shared the first look of his film King of Kotha amongst others. He wrote in the caption, “Here’s a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We’ve been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we’ve locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love. Stay tuned to this space to know more about the movie.”

