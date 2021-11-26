Sonu Sood & Dhanush extend financial help to choreographer Sivasankar as he battles with COVID 19

Sonu Sood and Dhanush have extended their financial support to National award winning choreographer Sivasankar, who is battling for life due to covid 19. As his elder son and wife also contracted virus, his younger son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the family and sought financial help from the film industry

Popular Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka shared a photo of Sivasankar and revealed that his family is looking for financial help. Sonu Sood replied to Vamsi's tweet and wrote that he is already in touch with his family. He wrote, "I am already in touch with the family, will try my best to save his life."

Will try my best to save his life https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

Actor Dhanush too seems to have stepped in and offered his support to the family as the publicist also thanked him.

Sivasankar is currently recieving treatment in s private hospital and condition is said to be critical. Reports suggest that doctors are saying 75% of his lungs are infected. While Shivasankar's wife is in home quarantine with COVID-19, fis eldest son is hospitalised.

Thanks to Sonu Sood Garu & Dhanush Garu for providing help to master https://t.co/nES6UJMW7H — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 25, 2021

Sivasankar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the song "Dheera Dheera Dheera", SS Rajamouli's historical drama Magadheera (2008). Apart from choreographing songs, Sivasankar had also acted in many Tamil and Telugu films.

