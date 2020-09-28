Sonu Sood poses with fans as he arrives at Hyderabad airport; See PHOTOS

Though several fans came towards Sonu Sood and asked for selfies, he happily complied and posed with smiles.

Sonu Sood, who has now become one of India’s superhero, was spotted in Hyderabad this evening. He was seen after a long time, and fans who spotted him started thronging him at the airport. As soon as they recognised Sonu Sood, they rushed towards him requesting for selfies and autographs. Though several fans came towards him and asked for selfies, he happily complied and posed with smiles. He was spotted in a casual green printed hoodie and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants as his airport look.

Well, it goes without saying that Sonu looked handsome in his casual attire, which he completed with a pair of white sneakers. When shutterbugs clicked his photos, he even removed on his mask while entering the car. Sonu Sood became an instant national sensation during the period of pandemic. He even inspired many celebrities to lend a helping hand to those in need. With his generous and selfless help, he was lauded by people as the best ‘state government’ as he helped migrant workers get back to their native places.

See the photos here:

He made the headlines recently after a student, who had his leg amputated requested Sonu to help him with the funding for an artificial leg. Sonu promised to take care of the whole financial needs to help the student. In Hyderabad, a young vegetable seller received his helping hand when Sonu offered him a new job. When he came to know that a farmer ploughed the field with the help of his daughters, Sonu arranged an ox for the family and advised the farmer to send his daughters to college. Several people have been benefitting with Sonu Sood’s selfless acts.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

