Sonu Sood to star in Chiranjeevi starrer and Koratala Siva directorial; Deets inside

Sonu Sood, who will be seen in Bollywood biggie Prithvitaj, has also been roped in to play a key role in Chiranjeevi's next film, tentatively titled Chiru152.

Sonu Sood made headlines after news about his part in the big-budget period drama, Prithviraj surfaced. Now, the actor has joined the cast of South superstar Chiranjeevi’s next, tentatively titled Chiru 152. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu will be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. It looks like Sonu is having a tight schedule, as he is also busy with two other South films.

Confirming the news, Sonu said in an official statement, “It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The South Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work.” Meanwhile, his next Bollywood film, Prithviraj is a historical drama that will narrate the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also stars and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

Sonu will also be seen in Kollywood film Thamilarasan – an action drama directed by Babu Yogeswaran. The actor made headlines after civic officials struck the actor’s Juhu property last week after it was found that the residential building-turned-hotel was altered with non-permissible plans. Officials had visited the property in person and inspected if the plan of the building went with the approvals given by the municipal commissioner.

