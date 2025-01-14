Soodhu Kavvum 2 OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Mirchi Shiva’s black comedy movie online
Soodhu Kavvum 2 has now made its digital debut nearly a month after its initial release. Read on to know more.
Soodhu Kavvum 2 hit the big screens on December 13 last year. Directed by SJ Arjun, the movie featured Mirchi Shiva in the lead role. A few days after its release, the film has now made its digital debut.
When and where to watch Soodhu Kavvum 2
Soodhu Kavvum 2 is now streaming online on Aha Tamil. The announcement was made by the OTT platform on their social media handles. They wrote, "Soodhu Kavvum 2 paarunga siringa siringa sirichutee irunga. Watch #SoodhuKavvum2 streaming now on namma @ahatamil."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Soodhu Kavvum 2
In Soodhu Kavvum 2, the story follows Guru, played by Mirchi Shiva. He seeks revenge against Arumai Pragasam, a corrupt Finance Minister. Arumai is responsible for a personal tragedy in Guru's life. After serving time in prison, Guru tries to restart his kidnapping business.
He had abandoned it after the events of the first film. With two bumbling henchmen by his side, he plans to kidnap Arumai. The plan goes haywire when two eccentric detectives get involved. This leads to a series of funny misunderstandings and absurd situations. Guru navigates through political intrigue and personal vendetta.
Cast and crew of Soodhu Kavvum 2
Soodhu Kavvum 2 has a talented cast led by Mirchi Shiva as Guru and Karunakaran as Arumai Pragasam. The supporting cast includes Harisha Jestin, M.S. Bhaskar, Radha Ravi as Sathiyaseelan, Yog Japee as Bramma, Karate Karthi, Raghu, Aruldoss as Doctor, Kalki, JS Kavi, and Vagai Chandrasekhar.
The film is directed and written by SJ Arjun. It is produced by CV Kumar and S Thangaraj under Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas. The songs are composed by Edwin Louis Viswanath. The background score is by Hari SR. Karthik K Thillai handles the cinematography. The editing is done by Ignatious Aswin.
