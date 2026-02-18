Soodhu Kavvum Re-Release: Vijay Sethupathi’s black comedy to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli, Ajith's Thunivu

Vijay Sethupathi is joining the big re-release clash day! Tamil film Soodhu Kavvum is planning its re-release on the upcoming Friday, February 20. It will join Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office for a major battle between three big South Indian film industry stars.

The 2013 release ended up as a monumental point in Vijay Sethupathi’s career, earning him praise and accolades alike. It also became a crucial release in Ashok Selvan and Ramesh Thilak’s filmographies. During its time of release, the film gathered an impressive Rs. 12 crore at the box office estimates, prompting a remake in Telugu called Gaddam Gang in 2015 and one in Urdu in 2018 named Chupan Chupai. It also gave rise to a sequel titled Soodhu Kavvum 2 in 2024, but it did not gain as much traction at the cinema.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, Dinesh B Krishnan did the cinematography, and Leo John handled the editing, under the banner of Thirukumaran Entertainment with C V Kumar’s production.

The Nalan Kumarasamy directorial’s re-release was confirmed by makers Sakthi Film Factory with an announcement on its social media, with tickets priced at just Rs. 100. The original stars Sanchita Shetty, Karunakaran, Bobby Simha, Ramesh Thilak and Ashok Selvan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the main role, with Yog Japee, Aruldoss, M S Bhaskar and Radha Ravi, joining.

About Soodhu Kavvum

The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is a Tamil-language black comedy about Das, who ‘kednaps’ people with his own set of rules and gets entangled with a bunch of no-goods who end up becoming his assistants. The four cross paths with some influential figures and, in the greed to earn a lot of money, get involved in a big mess. He comes face-to-face with his ‘imaginary’ girlfriend, as his partners realize that she was very much real after all.

