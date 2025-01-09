Sookshmadarshini OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph starrer mystery movie online

After releasing in theaters on November 22, 2024, the Malayalam movie Sookshmadarshini is now all set to make its debut on an OTT platform. The film, starring Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, is directed by MC.

When and where to watch Sookshmadarshini

The Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph starrer Sookshmadarshini is slated to arrive for streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from January 11, 2025. The release date of the movie’s online debut was made by the platform via a post on their social media handles.

Sharing an official look from the movie, the post also penned the caption, “Curiosity magnified! #Sookshmadarshini will be streaming from January 11 on Disney+ Hotstar!”

See the official post for Sookshmadarshini:

Official trailer and plot of Sookshmadarshini

The movie Sookshmadarshini follows the life of Priyadarshini, affectionately called Priya. The woman is a homemaker who lives in a suburban area with her husband and daughter around a close-knit neighborhood. While dealing with her own pursuit of a job, an old member of the neighborhood called Manuel returns to the suburb with his mother, Grace.

While most of the neighborhood is seen welcoming the man, Priya remains reclusive towards him, especially due to his eccentric behavior and unconventional methods of dealing with situations. As days pass, suspicions of Priya grow stronger and stronger, leading her down a mystery surrounding the man.

The rest of the film focuses on how Priya and her band of friends unite to gather information about the man, which is told in a black comedy mystery narrative.

Cast and crew of Sookshmadarshini

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh made her comeback to Malayalam cinema after a small hiatus with this 2024 movie, which had Basil Joseph as the lead. Besides the lead cast, the movie had actors Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and more in key roles.

The movie is directed by MC, marking his debut with Bramayugam’s Christo Xavier crafting the music.

