Soon to be mommy Pearle Maaney stuns in her latest photos with Srinish Aravind; Calls herself 'luckiest'

One of the most adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child. Soon-to-be parents are in the most happiest phase and are enjoying every bit as they are set to embrace parenthood. While the actress is due for sometime around March next year, Pearle Maaney's latest photos with hubby Srinish are super gorgeous and cannot be missed. One can see in the photos, Pearle looks gorgeous in a blue velvet gown as she flaunts her cute baby bump.

Pearle Maaney also penned a beautiful note for her husband Srinish Aravind and shared how he has been taking care of her all the time. She writes, "ALWAYS safe in his Arms.. He takes care of me like a baby and he is always making sure I’m happy. He doesn’t let me watch Negative movies or News. Every time I throw up he is with me rubbing my back... he makes me finish my bottle of water... He had happy tears during our first scan...He gets me Tissues when I cry watching ‘Aniyathipraavu’ for the 100th time... he reminds me to have my tablets on time.. at night he slowly makes sure I’m sleeping on my side... he has secret conversations with our little one... He makes sure I drink my glass of milk at night( he waits for the last sip.. coz it tastes yummy)... He walks with me in the evenings..He stays up with me when I am sleepless... Plays my favourite songs to put me to sleep... He applies Moisturiser on my tummy every night.. He laughs at all my Jokes...He reminds me how beautiful I am... he lets me eat what I want...He always tells me to follow my Dreams...Well... the list Goes on."

The gorgeous soon-to-be mommy calls herself luckiest as she says, "I love him with all my heart and I'm the luckiest to be carrying one more beautiful version of this Loving Human inside me."

Check out photos below:

Credits :Instagram

