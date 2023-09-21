Soon-to-be bride Lavanya Tripathi flaunts dimpled smile as she gets clicked at an event; VIDEO

The soon-to-be bride and actress Lavanya Tripathi was recently spotted at the opening of a new store in Hyderabad. She graced the occasion in a beautiful white zardosi semi-ethnic dress that perfectly blended traditional and contemporary fashion. It featured intricate zardosi work that added a touch of opulence to the ensemble.

The ivory-white color of the outfit accentuated her natural beauty, making her the center of attention. To complete her look, Lavanya adorned herself with matching cluster earrings that framed her face. The stunner flaunted her dimpled smile as she arrived at the event today.

Wedding bells for Lavanya

The Mister actress will soon embark on a new chapter in her life post her wedding to Varun Tej Konidela. Their impending union has been the talk of the town, and their fans can't wait to see the couple tie the knot. Last week the lovely couple was spotted indulging in some shopping over the weekend. They got clicked outside popular celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at his store in Hyderabad. From this, we can guess that the duo will be wearing Manish Malhotra ensembles on their D-day.

In June, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged engagement vows in an intimate ceremony. Despite frequent dating rumors making their way into the headlines, the couple kept their relationship discreet until their official engagement. Recently, the Ghani actor disclosed that they have been in a relationship for six years and have now decided to take the next step and commit to each other.

Varun Tej and Lavanya to get hitched in November

As we reported earlier, Varun and Lavanya will get married in November this year. Their wedding is expected to be attended by their close family and friends. The couple will exchange their vows in the picturesque backdrop of Italy. A source shared with Pinkvilla that the wedding date has been finalized, and preparations are in full swing to ensure that it becomes a cherished occasion for the Konidela-Allu family.

Choosing Italy in November aligns with the ideal time to host a wedding, marking the end of Europe's summer. Following their wedding, Varun and Lavanya plan to host an extravagant reception, inviting members of the film industry, politicians, and prominent personalities from Hyderabad to join in their celebration.

