Soon-to-be-wed Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi spend romantic evening in Italy; enjoy Gelato coffee

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are one of the cutest couples in town. The couple have been engaged for quite some time now, and are set to tie the knot on November 1st. The highly anticipated wedding will be taking place in Italy, and the couple have already reached the European country.

The lovebirds were seen leaving for Italy from Hyderabad airport on October 27th, and have been spending some quality time with each other in the country. In the latest update, the Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor took to Instagram to share an image of his fiance, while on a romantic date.

Lavanya Tripathi was seen wearing a simple white and blue striped shirt. The duo were seen enjoying a cup of the famous gelato coffee from the famous Gelateria Vivoli, in Florence.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s relationship so far

It is reported that the two actors met while on the sets of the 2017 film Mister. They quickly became good friends, and their friendship grew over time into love. It is understood that the two officially started dating prior to the filming of their 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The couple officially got engaged on June 9th, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding festivities

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1st, in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. As a matter of fact, several of their close family members including Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and kids, Nithiin and Shalini, and many more have already left for the European nation.

It is also understood that there would be numerous festivities prior to the wedding including a cocktail party on October 30th, the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on october 31st, as well as a reception after the wedding on November 5th, where friends from the industry, politicians and other renowned people from Hyderabad are expected to be present.

