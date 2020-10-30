  1. Home
Soon to wed Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look much in love in THIS candid pic from their haldi ceremony

As Kajal Aggarwal is set to tie the knot with beau Gautam Kitchlu today, here is a look at a love filled pic from their haldi which will make you go aww.
It’s raining weddings in tinselvile these days. After the grand wedding of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, the showbiz world is gearing up for Kajal Aggarwal. Yes! Kajal, who has been one of the renowned actresses in the South Indian film industry, is all set to break a million of hearts as she is tying the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu today. Ever since the news of her wedding has been announced, everyone has been keen to know about Kajal and Gautam’s D-Day.

Interestingly, while Kajal is on her way to the wedding venue, her pre-wedding festivities have been the talk of the town for a couple of days. In fact, we also got our hands on a candid click of the soon to be bride and groom and we just can’t enough of their mushy chemistry. In the pic, Kajal was dressed in a yellow saree and while Gautam looked dapper in his cream coloured outfit. The pic was clicked during their haldi ceremony wherein the soon to wed couple was seen sharing a love filled moment.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s adorable pic from their haldi ceremony.

To note, Kajal, who has been dating businessman Gautam for quite some time now, had announced her wedding early this month and stated that they will be tying the knot in a small private ceremony in the presence of their respective immediate families. She had also assured her fans that she will continue acting post her wedding. “I will still continue doing what I cherish the most- entertaining my audience- now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” Kajal had stated.

