Soorarai Pottru: 4 reasons why Suriya starrer is a must watch

The film is just one day away from its big release, so here's a look at top reasons why Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya is a must-watch!

The much anticipated and high on excitement film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya in the lead is all set to release on November 12. From trailer to the teaser, everything about the film is being well-written. The audiences are eagerly waiting to experience the beautifully weaved story that is based on real-life events. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurli. The story is a fictionalized account on the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

1. Based on a real-life story:

Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai has left no stone unturned to bring the best for this film. Picking up points from the real-life story and bringing it down to what Soorarai Pottru is today, she has done everything to present her best of work to the audience. The film is true to the essence of the events and beautifully picturised for the audiences. However, let's wait to know what's in stores for us.

2. Gripping storyline:

Soorarai Pottru is an inspirational, gripping and engaging story that has caught everyone's attention. The story of the film revolves around on the life of the retired Army Captain. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

3. Star cast:

Bollywood's versatile Paresh Rawal is making his Tamil debut with this film. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead and her sizzling chemistry with Suriya is one of the highlights to look forward.

4. Sudha and Suriya, a sure-shot hit duo-

Sudha is touted as a director with precision and crystal clear vision, spending 2 years on the script of Soorarai Pottru with utmost passion to tell a story so inspiring. Suriya, on the other hand, is a complete director's actor who will put in his 100 percent to suit the vision of his director.

Bankrolled by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

