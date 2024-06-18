Soorarai Pottru deleted scene: Suriya’s Maara is threatened by loan shark Arivu with his wife Bommi standing up for him

Suriya and director Sudha Kongara joined hands together back in 2020 to present a highly inspiring tale in the form of the movie, Soorarai Pottru. Despite not having a theatrical release, the film left a lasting impact on everyone, capturing our hearts and making us cheer for the main character and his aspirations.

In a deleted scene from the movie, we catch a glimpse of Maara, portrayed by Suriya, hurrying to meet his beloved wife Bommi after facing a menacing threat regarding his debt. In a tense encounter, Maara takes charge and addresses the situation, while his wife bravely supports him, endearing us to these remarkable characters even further.

What is the deleted scene from Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru?

In the scene, a frantic Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara rushes to find his wife Bommi, played by Aparan Balamurali sitting with her child. Maara rushed back to their place after being threatened by Arivu to recover the money the latter had lent to him.

At the moment, Arivu played by Ramachandran Durairaj mocks Maara for his rushed arrival at home just because his wife was under threat. The loan shark even further went on to ridicule Maara for his airplane dreams and mockingly said he thought he might have flown off with his whole family.

Maara confronts Arivu's challenge of repaying his debt within 9 days. During their conversation, Maara reminds Arivu that there is still enough time to resolve their financial matters. Additionally, Maara emphasizes that even if he fails to repay, Arivu possesses the property papers for the villager's land and doesn't need to resort to such disrespectful language.

In retaliation, Arivu again resorts to his sarcastic comments and asks if his airplane dreams are going to leave innocent citizens to do daily wage jobs for him. Moreover, he also mocked Bommi for keeping an eye on her husband or her bakery business would also sink and she might have to work for him.

Bommi responds to him and tells him to get out, standing up for her husband which seemingly angers the loan shark. Despite the scene being cut off from the final cut, the impact of the characters still holds true to the movie’s theme and sheds light on the dynamics they share in the world.

Check out this deleted scene from Soorarai Pottru:

More about Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru

The movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya in the lead role was based on the real-life tale of GR Gopinath, the founder of low-cost airlines Simplifly Deccan. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara tells the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara who wants to start an airline that would make air travel possible at a low cost.

Besides Suriya, the movie also featured several actors in key roles including Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Poo Ramu, Karunas, Krishnakumar, Vivek Prasanna, and many more in key roles. Despite the film initially being planned as a theatrical release, the COVID-19 pandemic and production delays led the movie to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

Furthermore, the movie is also set to receive its Hindi remake called Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in the lead roles. The film’s trailer was unveiled on June 18 and the movie is slated to release on July 12, 2024. Moreover, the movie is co-produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the production of 2D Entertainment with the latter even playing a special cameo role.