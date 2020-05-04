Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara clears the air on directing Thalapathy Vijay’s next film

Sudha Kongara, who has directed Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has issued a statement about reports mounting on her collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Recently, it was reported by a section of media that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be directed by Sudha Kongara and the same will be announced officially on Vijay’s birthday, which falls on June 22. However, new media reports suggest that Sudha Kongara has issued a statement on press release stating that she does not have any profile on social media and that all profiles with her name were fake ones. She also urged people no to believe any rumours about her next film.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara’s next film Soorari Pootru was supposed to be released in summer 2020. However, the release has been postponed owing to the current pandemic situation. The film will have Kollywood star Suriya as the lead actor and Aparna Balamurali will be seen as the female lead. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. Soorarai Pottru is jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his next film, Master. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. Master was supposed to be released on April 8, but the release has been postponed due to the outspread of pandemic COVID 19. XB Film Creators has bankrolled Master.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×